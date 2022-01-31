HSBC Downgrades StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) to Hold

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $16.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $60.00. HSBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on STNE. Itau BBA Securities lowered StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of StoneCo from $58.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on StoneCo in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, StoneCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.38.

STNE opened at $14.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. StoneCo has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $95.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.44 and a beta of 2.37.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in StoneCo by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,728,000 after purchasing an additional 361,765 shares during the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 14.0% during the second quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 114,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,658,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 231.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 8,222 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in StoneCo by 27.7% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 421,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,258,000 after acquiring an additional 91,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cartica Management LLC grew its holdings in StoneCo by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cartica Management LLC now owns 700,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,326,000 after acquiring an additional 295,638 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

