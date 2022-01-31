Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Has $4.77 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 1.2% of Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.4% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $153.28 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.83 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.32.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.