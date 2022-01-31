The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group comprises approximately 0.9% of Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total transaction of $5,039,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,649,349 shares of company stock valued at $461,447,973 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.30.

NYSE BX opened at $124.28 on Monday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $63.71 and a one year high of $149.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 59.81%.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

