CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. CrossAmerica Partners accounts for approximately 1.2% of Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrossAmerica Partners were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAPL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 16,606 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 185,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 24.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrossAmerica Partners alerts:

In other news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $348,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $968,290 in the last 90 days.

Shares of CAPL opened at $22.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $848.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.13 and a 200-day moving average of $19.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93. CrossAmerica Partners LP has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $23.24.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $985.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 420.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrossAmerica Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CrossAmerica Partners from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment distributes branded motor fuels such as ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, and Marathon.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for CrossAmerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossAmerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.