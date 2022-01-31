Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 41.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,912,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,114,000 after buying an additional 6,170,103 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter valued at $54,369,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the second quarter valued at $47,970,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter valued at $40,882,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 52.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 958,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,722,000 after buying an additional 331,519 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.80.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $74.52 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $64.20 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.75 and a 200 day moving average of $80.94.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 902.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. The business had revenue of $456.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($5.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1456.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.