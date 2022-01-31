Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 900 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,425 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in Splunk by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,126 shares of the software company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Splunk by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the software company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Splunk from $196.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Splunk in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Splunk from $184.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.68.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $54,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $93,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SPLK stock opened at $113.87 on Monday. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.45 and a twelve month high of $178.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.72 and a 200 day moving average of $139.07.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. The company had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.96) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

