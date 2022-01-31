Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 76.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,370,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,364,000 after acquiring an additional 12,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 93,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF opened at $271.11 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $226.77 and a twelve month high of $311.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.57.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.