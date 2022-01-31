Weiss Asset Management LP Takes Position in Software Acquisition Group Inc III (NASDAQ:SWAG)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc III (NASDAQ:SWAG) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,423,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $915,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $988,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,970,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWAG opened at $9.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86. Software Acquisition Group Inc III has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $9.96.

Software Acquisition Group Inc III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Software Acquisition Group Inc III is based in LAS VEGAS.

