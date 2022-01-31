Weiss Asset Management LP Acquires 155,565 Shares of Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC)

Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 702,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,565 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Far Peak Acquisition were worth $6,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FPAC. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Far Peak Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Far Peak Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Far Peak Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new position in Far Peak Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Far Peak Acquisition by 49.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 12,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Far Peak Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FPAC opened at $9.93 on Monday. Far Peak Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $11.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.12.

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Far Peak Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Far Peak Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.