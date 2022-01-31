Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Stake Boosted by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 274.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,630 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Wix.com by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 76,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,819,000 after buying an additional 35,733 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,537,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WIX shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Wix.com from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Wix.com from $218.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Wix.com from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $270.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Wix.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.28.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $118.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.16. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.34 and a beta of 1.29. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $113.43 and a 12 month high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $1.12. The business had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.83 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 67.18% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.84) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

