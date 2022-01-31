Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New $4.85 Million Investment in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 492,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,852,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Velocity Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $99,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Velocity Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Velocity Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Velocity Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VELO opened at $9.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $10.85.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

