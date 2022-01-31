Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC) Shares Purchased by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC) by 228.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 593,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412,548 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Thayer Ventures Acquisition were worth $5,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition by 18.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 77,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 12,046 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,537,000. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in Thayer Ventures Acquisition by 3,001.8% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 370,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 358,411 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,343,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,033,000. 78.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on Thayer Ventures Acquisition in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVAC opened at $10.18 on Monday. Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $10.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.14.

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Profile

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the travel and transportation technology sectors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Valencia, California.

