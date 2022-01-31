Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Holdings Lowered by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,812 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 163.4% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 40,300.0% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 599.2% during the third quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 68.5% during the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

SCHF stock opened at $36.97 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $35.60 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.36.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.