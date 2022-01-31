Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,766 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370,931 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $515,938,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247,445 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,308,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634,888 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 239.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,445,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,209 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.71.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $275,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie stock opened at $137.92 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.95. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $138.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

