Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,428 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 1.5% of Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 327,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $37,991,000 after acquiring an additional 36,771 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 523,812 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $60,726,000 after acquiring an additional 95,886 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABT. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.49.

ABT stock opened at $125.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.36 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The firm has a market cap of $221.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.53.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.65%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,957,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,177 shares of company stock worth $9,173,208. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

