Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 108.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 568.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Airbnb by 145.5% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 77.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 34.5% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb stock opened at $142.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $90.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.82. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.71 and a 1-year high of $219.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 116.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total value of $7,195,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 31,049 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $4,390,949.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,172,873 shares of company stock valued at $214,563,800. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.94 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Airbnb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

