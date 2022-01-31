Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Acquires 88,782 Shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA grew its position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,782 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA’s holdings in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,669,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,225,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,230,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,457,000. Institutional investors own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GHAC opened at $9.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.77. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $10.51.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the gaming and hospitality sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

