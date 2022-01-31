Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Grows Stock Position in Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCR)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA raised its position in Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCR) by 60.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 134,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,668 shares during the quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA’s holdings in Roth CH Acquisition III were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROCR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III by 10.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 17,567 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III during the 2nd quarter worth $1,519,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,416,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,661,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROCR opened at $9.97 on Monday. Roth CH Acquisition III Co. has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Roth CH Acquisition III in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Roth CH Acquisition III Profile

Roth CH Acquisition III Co intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

