Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC) Short Interest Down 57.4% in January

Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a decrease of 57.4% from the December 31st total of 69,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of PAQC opened at $9.71 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75. Provident Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $10.37.

Provident Acquisition (NASDAQ:PAQC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAQC. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Provident Acquisition by 335.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 988,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,642,000 after purchasing an additional 761,898 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,260,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,840,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,985,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,872,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

Provident Acquisition Company Profile

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

