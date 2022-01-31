Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Short Interest Update

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 56.4% from the December 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:SUPGF opened at $0.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.52. Superior Gold has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $0.69.
Superior Gold Company Profile
