Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Short Interest Update

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 56.4% from the December 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SUPGF opened at $0.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.52. Superior Gold has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $0.69.

Superior Gold Company Profile

Superior Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. It owns the Plutonic Gold operations located in Australia. The company was founded on July 4, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

