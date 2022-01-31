Infinitecoin (IFC) Market Capitalization Tops $6.72 Million

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded 24.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One Infinitecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Infinitecoin has a market capitalization of $6.72 million and approximately $974.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Infinitecoin has traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 88.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 43.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Infinitecoin’s official website is www.infiniteco.in

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Infinitecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Infinitecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

