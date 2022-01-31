Pallapay Trading Up 11.3% Over Last 7 Days (PALLA)

Pallapay (CURRENCY:PALLA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One Pallapay coin can now be bought for about $0.0224 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Pallapay has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. Pallapay has a total market capitalization of $13.15 million and $415,229.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00047535 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,522.15 or 0.06804771 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,006.19 or 0.99842835 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00051709 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00052683 BTC.

Pallapay Coin Profile

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 586,249,412 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Pallapay Coin Trading

