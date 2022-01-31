Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,402,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395,999 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $75,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TECK. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 4,666.3% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 11,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECK stock opened at $30.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.32. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $35.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0399 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.68%.

TECK has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Teck Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.13.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

