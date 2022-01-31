CropperFinance (CRP) Trading Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

CropperFinance (CURRENCY:CRP) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 31st. During the last week, CropperFinance has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One CropperFinance coin can now be purchased for $0.0748 or 0.00000202 BTC on major exchanges. CropperFinance has a total market cap of $2.10 million and $1.20 million worth of CropperFinance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00047535 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001118 BTC.

CropperFinance Coin Profile

CropperFinance is a coin. CropperFinance’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,131,000 coins. CropperFinance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

