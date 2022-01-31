Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Buys 546,951 Shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA lifted its stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) by 466.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 664,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 546,951 shares during the quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA’s holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition were worth $6,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition in the second quarter worth $128,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition in the third quarter worth $146,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition in the second quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Corner Growth Acquisition by 104.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 20,540 shares during the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corner Growth Acquisition stock opened at $9.74 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.75. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $10.52.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

