Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Boosts Holdings in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA grew its holdings in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 499,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,426 shares during the quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA’s holdings in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II were worth $4,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter worth approximately $436,000. Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth approximately $7,431,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth approximately $6,909,000. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DCRN opened at $9.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $10.43.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DCRN. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

