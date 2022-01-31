Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Buys 17,030 Shares of Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA increased its stake in Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 383,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,030 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA’s holdings in Duddell Street Acquisition were worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Duddell Street Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Duddell Street Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. CNH Partners LLC increased its holdings in Duddell Street Acquisition by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 104,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 34,252 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in Duddell Street Acquisition by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 45,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,288 shares during the period. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Duddell Street Acquisition by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 204,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Duddell Street Acquisition stock opened at $9.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.91. Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $11.20.

In related news, insider Millennium Management Llc purchased 30,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $304,355.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Duddell Street Acquisition Profile

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

