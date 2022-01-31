Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Invests $2.92 Million in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OEPW. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the second quarter worth $500,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the second quarter valued at $4,296,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the second quarter valued at $752,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC raised its holdings in One Equity Partners Open Water I by 49.4% in the second quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 49,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the second quarter valued at $244,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get One Equity Partners Open Water I alerts:

OEPW opened at $9.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.75. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $9.93.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW).

Receive News & Ratings for One Equity Partners Open Water I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Equity Partners Open Water I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.