Memetic / PepeCoin Price Up 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $874,732.65 and $13,896.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0293 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00242676 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00013865 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00006810 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000748 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00020636 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

