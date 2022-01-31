Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Acquires 179 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 112.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 184.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 55.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 8,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 30.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.94.

DFS opened at $113.74 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $81.27 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.70.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.96%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

