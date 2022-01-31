Assetmark Inc. Buys 194 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 1.5% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of Eaton by 9.1% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in shares of Eaton by 0.8% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 9,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Eaton by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton stock opened at $156.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.91. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $116.74 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.06.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $551,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,051 shares of company stock worth $31,507,939 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

