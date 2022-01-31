NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 3,777 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5,061.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,676,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,476,000 after acquiring an additional 26,159,467 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,956,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,608,000 after acquiring an additional 825,493 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,000.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 879,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,343,000 after buying an additional 799,370 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 115.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,261,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,243,000 after purchasing an additional 676,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,152,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,409,000 after purchasing an additional 588,667 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

Shares of EZU opened at $46.60 on Monday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $47.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.46.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.