NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 91 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the third quarter worth $28,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 59.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

ROLL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $172.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 55.08 and a beta of 1.36. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $160.51 and a twelve month high of $250.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.28.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.61 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

