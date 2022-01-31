Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 14.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Pool by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,000 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.26, for a total transaction of $11,445,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total value of $429,030.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,088 shares of company stock worth $29,394,064 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $459.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $531.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $501.17. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $305.47 and a 52-week high of $582.27.

Several analysts have weighed in on POOL shares. Stephens lifted their target price on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $555.57.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

