NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $2.64 Million Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $946,406,000 after buying an additional 527,728 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,275,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,212,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,382,000 after buying an additional 16,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRL shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.54.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $321.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $394.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $257.02 and a 12 month high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

