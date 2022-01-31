Greenleaf Trust Increases Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in C. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,104,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,306,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,068 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,414,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,421,000 after buying an additional 735,828 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,491,000 after buying an additional 752,313 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,577,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,876,000 after buying an additional 810,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,693,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,902,000 after buying an additional 662,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on C shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.28.

NYSE C opened at $64.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.67. The company has a market capitalization of $131.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.40 and a 12 month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

