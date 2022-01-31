Greenleaf Trust Grows Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,072 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth about $53,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,005.4% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $50.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.62 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WBA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

