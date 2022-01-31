Greenleaf Trust Has $832,000 Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,052 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 18.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 154,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 23,764 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 33.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 796,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,747,000 after purchasing an additional 201,785 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 7.3% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 27.5% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BK opened at $58.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.64 and a 200-day moving average of $55.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.17. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $39.46 and a 52-week high of $64.53.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BK. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

