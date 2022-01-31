NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $4.20 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,352 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,099 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 199.1% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,835 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, JSF Financial LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $492.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $533.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $486.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $606.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.75.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

