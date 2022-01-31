Bamco Inc. NY Invests $53.37 Million in Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD)

Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,478,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,371,000. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.15% of Velo3D at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Velo3D during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Velo3D during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Velo3D during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Velo3D during the 3rd quarter valued at about $978,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Velo3D during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,165,000. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Velo3D alerts:

NYSE:VLD opened at $5.82 on Monday. Velo3D Inc has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $13.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Velo3D Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VLD shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Velo3D in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Velo3D in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Velo3D in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Velo3D from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

About Velo3D

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Velo3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velo3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.