Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Purchased by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 392,301 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 26,518 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $46,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 49.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TNDM. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $137.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.44.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $113.48 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 391.31 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 6.31. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $155.86.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.80 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.16, for a total value of $149,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Susan Morrison sold 5,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $763,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,978 shares of company stock valued at $9,950,208 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

