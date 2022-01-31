Jump Financial LLC Invests $2.20 Million in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 22,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 94.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $278,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 2.7% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 458,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,563,000 after purchasing an additional 12,107 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 5,764.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,711,000 after purchasing an additional 407,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $101.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.29.

In other Oasis Petroleum news, Director Douglas E. Brooks acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.76 per share, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OAS opened at $134.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $144.10.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.21. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 61.83% and a return on equity of 88.97%. The company had revenue of $402.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 15.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oasis Petroleum Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

