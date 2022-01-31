Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 341.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 332,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,597,000 after buying an additional 256,956 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 214.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,270,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,648,000 after purchasing an additional 866,570 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 382.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 455,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,032,000 after purchasing an additional 361,132 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 376.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,555,000 after purchasing an additional 611,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 373.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 13,610 shares during the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CP has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $72.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.36.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 16.25%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

