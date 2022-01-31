Jump Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 4,943 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 90.7% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Illumina during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 241.9% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $446.29.

ILMN stock opened at $331.96 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $374.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $419.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.68. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.07 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.51, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.78, for a total value of $1,207,794.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,411,404 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

