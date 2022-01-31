American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Position Trimmed by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 587,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% during the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 67.8% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 135,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.78.

In other news, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $4,269,080.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total value of $504,103.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AWK opened at $157.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.31. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.38%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

