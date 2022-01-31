Jump Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) by 84.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,955 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $316,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 496.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,393,000 after purchasing an additional 276,981 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 1,845.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 141,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 245.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 32,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 123.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,350,000 after purchasing an additional 124,185 shares during the last quarter. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

In other news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $955,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 35,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $1,498,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,663,687 over the last ninety days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $33.97 on Monday. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $45.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.86 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.64.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.46). Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 71.05%. The firm had revenue of $80.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Harmony Biosciences Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.