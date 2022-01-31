MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $127.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential downside of 14.82% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MKS Instruments reported impressive fourth-quarter 2021 results despite the negative impact of pandemic and supply chain constraints. Both revenues and earnings increased on a year-over-year basis. Top-line growth was driven by rising demand for the company’s solutions in the semiconductor and advanced market. However, first-quarter 2022 guidance is tepid due to supply chain constraints and rising cost. The company is facing stiff competition in a highly cyclical industry. Further, increased leverage due to acquisitions is a headwind. MKS Instruments’ shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. Nevertheless, the company’s prospects are driven by an improving semiconductor market and increased demand, particularly for Power Solutions. Continuing strong demand for its plasma and reactive gas solutions is a key catalyst.”

MKSI has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upgraded MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.38.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $149.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.56. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $138.70 and a one year high of $199.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.43.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $46,773.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total value of $465,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 447.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 978,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $147,622,000 after acquiring an additional 799,515 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,222,000. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 532,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,346,000 after buying an additional 279,338 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,672,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,009,478,000 after buying an additional 261,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,228,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

