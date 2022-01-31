Critical Contrast: Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) versus CD International Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CDIIQ)

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) and CD International Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CDIIQ) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Apollo Medical has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CD International Enterprises has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

30.1% of Apollo Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Apollo Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 49.9% of CD International Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Apollo Medical and CD International Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Medical 0 1 1 0 2.50 CD International Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Apollo Medical currently has a consensus target price of $83.50, indicating a potential upside of 76.76%. Given Apollo Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Apollo Medical is more favorable than CD International Enterprises.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Apollo Medical and CD International Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Medical $687.18 million 3.82 $37.87 million $1.59 29.71 CD International Enterprises N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Apollo Medical has higher revenue and earnings than CD International Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Medical and CD International Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Medical 9.28% 18.39% 8.19% CD International Enterprises N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Apollo Medical beats CD International Enterprises on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner. Apollo Medical Holdings was founded on November 1, 1985 and is headquartered in Alhambra, CA.

About CD International Enterprises

CD International Enterprises, Inc. engages in sourcing and distribution of industrial commodities, and provision of business and consulting services. The company was founded by Yue Jian Wang on June 7, 1999 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

