Short Interest in Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) Declines By 40.3%

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decline of 40.3% from the December 31st total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXRX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Baudax Bio by 30.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 125,602 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Baudax Bio in the second quarter valued at $115,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Baudax Bio in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Baudax Bio by 13,944.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 359,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Baudax Bio by 194.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 38,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Baudax Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Baudax Bio in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ BXRX opened at $0.17 on Monday. Baudax Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.48.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Baudax Bio will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baudax Bio Company Profile

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.

