Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Brokerages expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) to post earnings per share of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings. The GEO Group reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.15 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.28). The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $557.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The GEO Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

GEO stock opened at $6.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $795.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.79. The GEO Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEO. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

